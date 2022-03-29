The Advocacy Director leads America Forward’s early learning, K-12, and whole-learner education federal collective advocacy and advocacy capacity-building efforts for the America Forward Coalition, a network of more than 100 social innovation organizations that champion innovative, effective, and efficient solutions to our country’s most pressing social problems. Specifically, the Advocacy Director manages the following America Forward policy areas:

• Early learning and K-12 federal policy development and advocacy: The Advocacy Director will manage the America Forward Coalition’s early learning and K-12 education policy development and federal advocacy efforts – from the drafting of policy platforms and policy concept papers to the execution of a strategic federal advocacy agenda, including Congressional briefings and Hill Days These efforts include leading federal advocacy efforts on America Forward’s whole-learner education policy agenda.

• Advocacy capacity-building efforts: The Advocacy Director will lead America Forward’s Advocacy Institute and manage webinars and DC-based trainings designed to build the advocacy skills (both policy and communication) of our Coalition members. This capacity-building work strengthens both the individual and collective advocacy skills of our organizations with the goal of developing engaged advocates with proximate expertise on specific policy areas.

• Advancing Whole-Learner Education Initiative: The Advocacy Director will lead America Forward’s Advancing Whole-Learner Education Initiative, including advocating for whole-learner approaches to education at the federal level; providing advocacy skills trainings and guidance to organizations partnering with states and school districts that support whole-learner education; and supporting the communications and public affairs engagement to amplify the importance of whole-learner approaches to education within the broader public.

• Managing an Education Grant: The Advocacy Director will serve as the lead point of contact on a $5M grant focused on whole-learner education and work in close partnership with a high-profile funder.

The Advocacy Director will additionally participate actively in external engagement opportunities, speaking and writing on the Coalition’s policy priorities on behalf of America Forward.

Based in the Washington DC area, the Advocacy Director will report directly to the Executive Director of America Forward, directly manage one to two staff members, work closely with both internal staff and external policy consultants, and play a vital role in ensuring America Forward achieves its ambitious advocacy goals.

The projected salary for this role is approximately $120,000, to be adjusted based on experience.

Candidate Qualifications

• Significant professional experience (ideally at least 10 years) in education policy and/or politics, at the federal level or in understanding national education policy trends; experience working in a federal department/agency, on Capitol Hill, or in the policy department of a national nonprofit organization, think tank, or philanthropic organization.

• Proven record of strategically and effectively leading complex strategic initiatives or projects, with multiple stakeholders involved.

• Relational leader with consensus-building skills, including experience working with or managing coalitions, synthesizing complex ideas, managing multifaceted projects, and stewarding relationships.

• Comfort working with both policy experts and novices, actively engaging multiple stakeholders, including policymakers, social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and academicians.

• Ability to work independently and cooperatively as a part of a DC team connected to a larger Boston-based organization; ability to work independently and collaboratively with a team of DC-based senior policy consultants.

• Superior written communication skills; ability to synthesize complex information and ideas into clear, concise, and compelling written materials.

• Superior verbal communication skills; ability to craft messages that resonate with multiple audiences; experiences and comfort with public speaking and engaging large audiences.

• Strong people and project management skills.

• Ability to thrive and learn in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment.

• Interest in learning and leading new policy area initiatives as opportunities emerge.

• Passion for New Profit’s and America Forward’s missions and social entrepreneurship; familiarity with social innovation and nonprofit sector preferred.

• Flexibility and willingness to travel occasionally, following pandemic-related guidance (particularly to New Profit’s Boston office).

How to Apply

For more information about America Forward, please visit: www.americaforward.org

This search is being led by Allison Kupfer Poteet and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website. **Please apply no later than May 1, 2022.**

As an equal opportunity employer, New Profit recognizes the power of a diverse community and strongly encourages applications from individuals with varied experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. New Profit offers a competitive salary and benefits, commensurate with experience and skills. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States for any employer.

New Profit prioritizes the safety of its employees, and as a result, requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination(s) as a term of employment for all employees. The organization may make exceptions to this requirement in certain limited circumstances for medical or religious reasons.

AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Please indicate in your application if you are a national service alumni.