America Forward is the DC-based nonpartisan policy initiative of New Profit, a pioneering national venture philanthropy fund that seeks to break down barriers between all people and opportunity in America. America Forward’s mission is to unite social innovators with policymakers to translate local impact into national change. Since 2007, America Forward has been advancing a public policy agenda that advances equity, fosters innovation, rewards results, and catalyzes cross-sector partnerships. The America Forward Coalition includes more than 100 social innovation organizations that champion innovative, effective, and efficient solutions to our country’s most pressing social problems. Our Coalition members are driving progress in early learning, K-12 education, post-secondary education, workforce development, poverty alleviation, public health, Pay for Success, evidence-based policy, social innovation, national service, and criminal justice reform.

This search is being conducted by Allison Kupfer Poteet and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Application instructions can be found at the end of this document.

About the Position

America Forward’s Advocacy Associate will be responsible for supporting America Forward’s full policy agenda, from early learning, to K-12 education, to post-secondary education, to workforce development, to pay for success/evidence-based policy, to national service, to criminal justice reform. Specifically, the Advocacy Associate will assist with the America Forward Coalition’s federal collective advocacy efforts, America Forward Advocacy Institute training offerings, and America Forward’s field engagement efforts.

As a skilled communicator, adept writer, researcher, and self-starter with strong organizational and execution skills, the Advocacy Associate will synthesize complex ideas, research policy issues, and plan and support the execution of internal and external events.

Based in Washington DC (preferred) or Boston, the Advocacy Associate will be supervised by the America Forward Government Affairs Director and report to the America Forward Executive Director. Additionally, the Advocacy Associate will meaningfully engage with the entire America Forward team and external policy and political consultants and play a vital role in ensuring America Forward achieves its ambitious advocacy goals.

Position Responsibilities

America Forward’s Advocacy Associate will:

• Research, produce, and fact-check content related to policies that reflect the interests of New Profit and America Forward Coalition members. In 2021, the Advocacy Associate’s efforts will focus on the following areas: whole-child approaches to education, early learning, K-12 education, higher education, workforce development and economic justice, national service, social innovation, Pay for Success and evidence-based policy, criminal justice reform, and other emerging areas of interest.

• Support and coordinate advocacy trainings, Hill Days, and other efforts to build the advocacy capacity of New Profit portfolio organizations and America Forward Coalition members.

• Support grant application, management, and execution on a variety of issue areas.

• Write and help write policy briefings, one-pagers, blog posts, and other content; produce and help produce presentations for policy makers, funders, and other external stakeholders.

• Work closely with the America Forward team to develop policy proposals and build strong relationships within the next Congress to advance priority policy ideas.

• Contribute to America Forward’s ongoing message development, branding, and communications strategies regarding its education policies; generate content for America Forward across all communications platforms; develop white papers on key issues; create public engagement materials (ex: op-eds, press materials, external speeches, social media content, etc.).

• Provide team management, project management, and coordination support to America Forward’s Executive Director and senior team, along with handling other operational duties as needed.

• Assist with America Forward Coalition briefings and other events.

Candidate Qualifications

• 2-3 years of relevant experience

• Although not required, previous experience in any of the following would be a plus: working in federal policy on Capitol Hill, in a federal department/agency, on a political campaign, or in the policy department of a national nonprofit organization, think tank, or philanthropic organization.

• Ability to work independently and cooperatively as a part of a mostly DC-based team that is connected to a larger Boston-based organization; ability to work collaboratively with a team of DC-based senior policy consultants.

• Excellent written communication skills: ability to synthesize complex information and ideas into clear, concise, and compelling written materials.

• Excellent policy and legislative research skills: ability to summarize, source and fact-check policy topics, and synthesize facts, quotations, and data from a range of reputable sources. Past experience researching legislation, regulations or other related policy content would be a plus.

• Excellent verbal communication skills: ability to craft messages that resonate with multiple audiences.

• Detail-oriented, with strong project-management skills and the ability to track multiple work streams and follow up efficiently on action items.

• Ability to thrive and learn in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment.

• Passion for New Profit and America Forward’s missions and social entrepreneurship.

How to Apply

This search is being led by Allison Kupfer Poteet and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Due to the pace of this search, candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s candidate portal.

AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Please indicate in your application if you are a national service alumnus.

As an equal opportunity employer, America Forward – New Profit recognizes the power of a diverse community and strongly encourages applications from individuals with varied experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds.

America Forward – New Profit offers a competitive salary and benefits, commensurate with experience and skills. No phone calls please