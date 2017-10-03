Why Choose IntraHealth

At IntraHealth, we are a global team of creative, committed humanitarians on a mission. We are advocates, technologists, health workers, and communicators. Program officers, finance experts, and technical leaders. We are passionate and diverse. And we’re united in our belief that everyone everywhere should have the health care they need to thrive. That’s why we work every day to improve the performance of health workers around the world and strengthen the systems in which they work.

For almost 40 years in over 100 countries, IntraHealth has partnered with local communities to make sure health workers are present where they’re needed most, ready to do the job, connected to the technology they need, and safe to do their very best work.

Our programs are designed with a deep understanding of and appreciation for the context of human rights, gender equality and discrimination, economic empowerment, and changing populations. And the longstanding relationships we’ve built with government agencies, private-sector partners, and members of civil society make our efforts stronger and more effective.

SUMMARY OF ROLE

IntraHealth International is seeking an Advocacy and Policy Officer, II to be based in Washington, DC. IntraHealth’s policy and advocacy agenda focuses on promoting evidence-based health workforce and health system policies, practices, and programs. IntraHealth works to educate and influence a range of key global health policy and decision makers in the US government, multilateral institutions, and in countries around the world in which we work. In the US, IntraHealth plays key leadership roles in advocacy coalitions, alliances, and initiatives with special focus on the Frontline Health Workers Coalition and the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. IntraHealth has advocacy expertise in the headquarters office in Chapel Hill, NC, in Washington, DC, and in several country offices.

Primary Responsibilities

The Advocacy and Policy Officer, II will strategically contribute to design and implementation of IntraHealth’s policy and advocacy work.

The position is based in Washington, DC, reports to IntraHealth’s Advocacy and Policy Advisor (who also serves as the Director of the Frontline Health Workers Coalition), and works collaboratively with IntraHealth’s Communications and Advocacy Department. The candidate selected will serve as a key liaison with external stakeholders including US government officials in Congress and the Administration, other governments, multilaterals, representatives of partner NGOs, advocates, bloggers, and the private sector.

The Officer will contribute to the management of the coalitions and initiatives in which IntraHealth plays a leadership role, conduct policy analyses around critical topics to IntraHealth’s agenda, represent IntraHealth and affiliated coalitions in relevant advocacy alliances and forums and coordinate IntraHealth staff and participation in high-level advocacy-related communication activities. The officer will also assist in management of fellows and interns on the advocacy team.

Essential Functions

Serve as the Deputy Director of the Frontline Health Workers Coalition.

Support refinement and expansion of IntraHealth’s advocacy agenda and play a key role in implementing IntraHealth’s policy analyses, advocacy initiatives and events and related communications activities.

Identify, cultivate, and expand network of key political allies, including US government agencies, key lawmakers, staffers, advocates, NGOs/FBOs, multilaterals, and the private sector to advance the policy and advocacy agenda of IntraHealth and the coalitions which it leads. Provide these stakeholders with salient information on a continuing basis.

Manage financial information and reporting requirements of IntraHealth’s policy and advocacy-related grants.

Track and analyze global health and development policy and advocacy environment and recommend strategic opportunities for IntraHealth’s engagement.

Support supervision and oversight of fellows and interns on IntraHealth’s advocacy team.

Support capacity-building efforts in advocacy for IntraHealth staff and partners globally and in the US.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Master’s Degree in a related field (global health, public policy, public health, international affairs or other related field) and a minimum of 3 years’ experience in creation and implementation of policy and advocacy initiatives; or Bachelor’s Degree in a related field and a minimum of 6 years of experience in leading the implementation of policy and advocacy initiatives.

Significant experience cultivating and managing coalitions or partnerships with a range of stakeholders.

Knowledge and understanding of the functions, structures, and decision-making processes of the US government related to international development, including the legislative process, and familiarity with US government and international policies relating to global health.

Familiarity with UN/multilateral processes related to global health and/or experience implementing advocacy and policy initiatives in low- and middle-income countries preferred.

Experience in grant writing, management, and reporting.

Experience conducting policy analysis and synthesizing technical information and materials for policymaking audiences.

Experience in management or coordination of advocacy-related events.

Experience with strategic communications to advance advocacy objectives.

Strong organizational skills and ability to be flexible and work well under pressure in a fast-paced, multi-task team environment.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills in English.

Proficiency in French, Spanish, or other languages an asset but not required.

Working Conditions/Physical Requirements

Minimum noise levels in an office environment

Ability to travel up to 10% time primarily domestic with opportunity for international travel

Position is based in an office, requiring sitting at a desk most of the day

Requires lifting of 0-10 lbs. occasionally or as needed

Position is based in Washington D.C. office

Competencies

Innovation – Develops new, better or significantly different ideas, methods, solutions or initiatives that result in improvement of IntraHealth’s performance and meeting objectives, results and global commitments.

Accountability – Holds self and others accountable for all work activities, research and personal actions and decisions; follows through on commitments and focuses on those activities that have the greatest impact on meeting measurable high quality results for IntraHealth’s success. Exercises ethical practices, respectful words and behaviors, and equitable treatment of others in all activities.

Service Excellence – Knowledge of and ability to put into action customer service concepts, processes and techniques to access internal and/or external client needs and expectations and meet or exceed those needs and expectations through providing excellent service directly or indirectly.

Effective Communication (Oral and Written) – Understands effective communication concepts, tools and techniques; ability to effectively transmit, explain complex technical concepts in simple, clear language appropriate to the audience; and receive, and accurately interpret ideas, information, and needs through the application of appropriate communication behaviors

Strategic Thinking: Applies organizational knowledge to identify and maintain focus on key success factors for IntraHealth while recognizing, anticipating and resolving organizational challenges. Ability to develop organization- and industry-specific expertise and apply sound decision making processes to reach productive resolutions that translates strategy into actionable business plans.

Summary of Benefits

IntraHealth International, Inc. is a great place to work and prides itself on its comprehensive benefits package. We offer competitive salaries and a dynamic inclusive work environment which supports health workers so they can improve the lives of people throughout the world.

IntraHealth International is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law, and requires affirmative action to ensure equality of opportunity in all aspects of employment. This is also to include inquiry about, disclosing, or discussing their compensation or the compensation of other applicants or employees.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information.

