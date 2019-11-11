Administrative/Legislative Assistant

Our firm provides comprehensive, integrated government relations, strategic planning and issue advocacy primarily focused on environment and energy policy in the recycling industry.
Position Reports directly to the firm President. This is primarily a work from home position, but candidate is able and encouraged to utilize the firm’s offices in Fairfax, VA as necessary and appropriate. Salary commensurate with experience. Excellent benefits including paid medical, dental, and Simple IRA match program.
Position Responsibilities:
Calendar Management, travel, and other administrative duties
Answering phones and directing calls
Schedule staff meetings and create leave behind folders
Track ongoing relevant legislation and articles
Manage website updates and press releases
Client PAC contribution suggestions
Maintain client congressional directory
Draft and proofread meeting agendas and minutes
Bi-yearly fly-in event planning
Other duties as assigned
Position Qualifications:
Minimum 1-2 years of experience, Capitol Hill experience required
Interest in energy and sustainability issues a plus
Bachelor’s Degree required- Political Science, Communications, Business or related fields preferred
High level knowledge of Microsoft Office products
Strong attention to detail; discreet and professional
Ability to work independently and thoughtfully without everyday supervision
Excellent reading, writing and oral communications skills
