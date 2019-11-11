Administrative/Legislative Assistant

Our firm provides comprehensive, integrated government relations, strategic planning and issue advocacy primarily focused on environment and energy policy in the recycling industry.

Position Reports directly to the firm President. This is primarily a work from home position, but candidate is able and encouraged to utilize the firm’s offices in Fairfax, VA as necessary and appropriate. Salary commensurate with experience. Excellent benefits including paid medical, dental, and Simple IRA match program.

Position Responsibilities:

Calendar Management, travel, and other administrative duties

Answering phones and directing calls

Schedule staff meetings and create leave behind folders

Track ongoing relevant legislation and articles

Manage website updates and press releases

Client PAC contribution suggestions

Maintain client congressional directory

Draft and proofread meeting agendas and minutes

Bi-yearly fly-in event planning

Other duties as assigned

Position Qualifications:

Minimum 1-2 years of experience, Capitol Hill experience required

Interest in energy and sustainability issues a plus

Bachelor’s Degree required- Political Science, Communications, Business or related fields preferred

High level knowledge of Microsoft Office products

Strong attention to detail; discreet and professional

Ability to work independently and thoughtfully without everyday supervision

Excellent reading, writing and oral communications skills