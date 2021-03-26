Administrative Coordinator – Organizing

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Administrative Coordinator to help Fair Fight Action meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

The Administrative Coordinator is a central role that ensures that our Organizing Director and the Organizing Team can deliver the highest level of impact internally and externally for Fair Fight Action. You will interface with the preeminent strategists, electoral leaders, and civil rights activists of our time. You will be part of an historic journey that will require your exceptional relationship building, communications, organizational, and logistical skills.

On the Organizing Team and as an organization, Fair Fight Action strives to set a standard for movement-centered operations that keep the rights of every Georgian front and center.

The Administrative Coordinator supports the Organizing Team and reports to our Organizing Director.

The Administrative Coordinator will:

Provide administrative support to the Organizing Team by managing project deadlines, completing expense reports, and other related paperwork and processes; correspond with people outside of the organization; research, copyedit, or prepare presentations, speeches, and other content as needed; assist with special projects and other office tasks as needed while prioritizing assignments from the Organizing Director.

Schedule and plan meetings for the Organizing Director including organizing and maintaining her calendar, reviewing tasks, managing deadlines, and preparing materials for meetings.

Serve as an external and internal liaison between the Director, staff, and stakeholders such as elected officials and organizational partners.

Provide support for meetings and events. As the operations lead on the Organizing Team you will coordinate logistics for the organizing team including meeting details, note taking, sending follow up materials and any necessary technology support, like running Zoom meetings and webinars.

Who You Are

We are seeking an Administrative Coordinator with at least two years of experience to be the right hand person for the Fair Fight Action Organizing Director.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Detail-oriented and comfortable managing up. Anticipate the needs of the team they support and communicate any changes in direction needed.

Experienced in time management and technology. Works well under pressure while handling multiple tasks. They are also comfortable using multiple forms of technology.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with partners with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Experienced in a fast-paced environment and has comfort working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Strong lens on race and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position located in Decatur, Georgia. Due to the pandemic, this position is currently remote. However, we anticipate this role returning to in-person work later in 2021.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, paid parental leave and more.

To Apply

Please upload your cover letter and resume. Deadline to apply is April 25, 2021 but applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Salary: $60,000 annually. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: March 26, 2021

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/1728378-483413