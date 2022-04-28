Partnering with our clients, DCI provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

Job Description

Public affairs firm is currently seeking to fill the position of Administrative Assistant.

• Maintain calendars, prepare agendas, schedule appointments and set up meetings

• Make travel arrangements, prepare itineraries and expense reports

• Manage information in the form of reports, correspondence and conversations, in a manner which ensures confidentiality and professionalism

• Determine appropriate disposition or priority for professional’s attention

• Works independently and within a team on special, nonrecurring and ongoing projects

• Understands fundamental functions of all areas of the business

• Lead administrative activities for team projects, taking ownership of entire projects

• Communicates effectively and on a frequent basis with colleagues and clients

• Executes assignments within deadline and demonstrates quality standards

• Innovates and thinks creatively to enhance overall team performance

Qualifications

• At least five years of related work experience

• Must be able to respond to variable workflow and maintain composure in a high-pressure environment

• Possesses ability to set priorities in planning work and meeting strict deadlines despite constant interruptions

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to exercise tact, sound judgment and diplomacy

• Excellent organizational skills

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and experience scheduling using Microsoft Outlook