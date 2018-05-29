Admin. Assistants, Gov. Affairs – 1 yr. contract

One of the world’s leading healthcare conglomerates is urgently seeking at least 4 proven administrative professionals for several available 12 month contract assignments with their prestigious, brand new, and fast paced Government Affairs office.

Ideal candidates will have between 2 to 6 years of applicable experience that includes supporting executive level managers within the government affairs or legislative arena but sharp recent grads are welcome to apply, as well, if they have some applicable experience and outstanding administrative skills.

The successful candidates for these roles will provide high-level administrative support and represent the function in a highly polished and professional manner. The Administrative Assistants will interact with all levels of management throughout the organization, both domestic and international, necessitating tact, diplomacy, discretion and good judgment. The selected candidates will provide a diverse range of administration support with limited supervision.

Primary Duties:

Provides executive administration support to that includes but is not limited to;

Maintaining Vice President’s calendar, scheduling meetings and coordinating appointments;

Set up and preparation of meetings (i.e. dial-in numbers, food arrangements, etc.);

Attending to travel arrangements and itineraries;

Submission of expenses and corporate card account reconciliation;

Coordinates and prepares power point presentations for circulation at a senior management level;

Interfaces with and acts as a liaison between the Vice President, the company President and the senior management team, as well as key contacts with private and public corporations and customers at all levels;

Various office tasks including answering phones, preparing overnight mailings, sorting and distributing mail, processing invoices for submission to accounts payables, responding to miscellaneous requests, as needed;

Coordinating revisions and version control for various policy documents, policy research, etc.

Handles telephone inquiries for the Executive, reviews incoming correspondence and documents, and where appropriate, requests further analysis, clarification and/or delegates material for follow-up. Reviews urgent matters with Executive for action.

Coordinates input to update monthly government affairs update and internal reports;

Assist Public Affairs Department members on various organizational projects;

Identify opportunities to enhance Public Affairs functionality and business unit support

Desired Skills:

Excellent organizational and communication skills;

Very strong proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook;

Complete understanding of legislative processes and procedures; Strong attention to detail; Excellent written and verbal skills; Ability to work independently; Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality and ethics; Ability to: Understand federal and state government affairs processes and needs associated with specific projects; Exercise initiative and sound judgment; Communicate effectively; Prioritize tasks and maintain efficiency;

Identify opportunities for improvement and development.

Desired Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree

(preferred, not required)

Minimum of 2 years of executive administration experience; 4 + years of exp. supporting senior executive level managers; Government Affairs and/or corporate experience preferred.

Experience in the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry a plus.

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to send resumes for immediate consideration. Interviews will begin on 5/30 and the projected start date is 6/11.

Posted about 4 hours ago

Admin. & Executive Assistants, Gov. Affairs – 12 month assignments (DC – Union Station)

© craigslist – Map data © OpenStreetMap

(google map)

Compensation: $25 to $29 per hour, DOE.