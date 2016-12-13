The Institute for Justice, the national law firm for liberty, seeks an energetic, passionate and outgoing person to fill the role of Activism Manager at our headquarters in Arlington, Va. IJ’s activism team fights to change the world at the grassroots through outreach, organizing, training, coalition building, and public demonstrations—a unique brand of activism that reaches communities unaccustomed to hearing the message of freedom. The ideal candidate will have a deep commitment to IJ’s mission and the principles of free markets, limited government, and individual rights as well as the confidence and optimism to speak publicly and engage unfamiliar audiences in the ideas of liberty. Candidates should have at least three years of professional experience.

The Activism Manager works to identify and prioritize opportunities for activism, cultivates relationships with activists, and develops and implements grassroots strategies for the groups we help organize. This person will travel to organize communities and assist them with their strategies to fight back every step of the way against the government’s abuse of power.

Specific responsibilities are as follows:

-Identify and develop opportunities for activism within IJ’s four focus areas of economic liberty, free speech, private property rights and educational choice.

-Travel to organize communities and provide grassroots consultation and materials in person.

-Implement strategies and assist Director of Activism and Coalitions with high-priority projects.

-Facilitate coalition-building and growth of groups.

-Work with our award-winning media team to generate coverage of projects in the court of public opinion.

-Lead outreach events (protests, rallies) at strategic moments in local grassroots effort.

-Other duties as assigned.

We offer a competitive salary, full health, dental, and life insurance benefits, and a retirement savings plan, as well as the opportunity to work with experienced activists and litigators in a collaborative, collegial, positive work environment. The position also offers opportunities for professional development, growth and advancement.

To apply, please visit our career website and follow the prompts to submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample.