Corkery Group Unlimited is a full-service strategic consulting firm specializing in issue-oriented health and medical communications. We are internationally recognized for our work with some of the world’s most influential health organizations and corporations. We help our clients build their reputations and mobilize support for their priorities among policymakers, the media and the public.

The Account Coordinator is an intelligent and capable administrative professional with mature judgment, flexibility, independence and follow-through. Account Coordinators assist the work of account teams and the company in a variety of ways, including supporting account management and billing, performing traditional and social media monitoring, conducting research, and coordinating meetings and travel.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Account & General Support

• Effectively utilizes research tools to monitor traditional and social media coverage for clients on a daily basis and in real-time during client announcements

• Develops and maintains media lists and conference calendars

• Coordinates internal and external meetings, scheduling and events

Team Participation

• Takes initiative to identify and solve problems

• Participates actively in team and staff meetings

• Develops personal judgement and knows when to seek advice from others

• Proactively seeks and shares information with colleagues

Financial & Administrative

• Tracks account fees and expenses, collects and submits vendor invoices and manages billing inquiries; coordinates with accounting department

• Staffs office front desk during receptionist’s lunch break

• Completes timesheets and other administrative reports in a timely manner

Skills and Qualifications

• Undergraduate degree required; 1-2 years administrative work experience preferred

• Excellent attention to detail and proofreading skills

• Interpersonal skills to communicate effectively at all levels

• Superior time management skills; ability to meet deadlines while balancing multiple assignments

• Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor

• Willing and able to work occasional evenings/weekends as needed

• Proficient in Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and social media platforms

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator) and media monitoring and tracking platforms (Factiva, Cision, TV Eyes, Sysomos) a plus

• Interest in public health/global health preferred

Corkery Group Unlimited is an equal opportunity employer and encourages people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

ABOUT US:

As part of the Creston Unlimited family of strategic communications companies, we draw on resources and expertise across the healthcare spectrum, including market research, digital and search, medical education and professional advertising services. We’ve created an environment where our people and agencies easily work and create together around the world, extending our reach across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

http://www.corkeryunlimited.com/

TO APPLY: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK108