Account Associate

Partnering with our clients, DCI Group provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.
Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.
Job Description
DCI Group is seeking an entry-level public affairs professional to join our Washington, DC office. The position is based out of a client’s office. Candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of and interest in the public policy process and have strong writing and communication skills. Candidate must consistently exercise discretion and independent judgment when fulfilling multiple responsibilities that include but are not limited to:
Drafting content and deliverables for internal teams and clients
Monitoring and preparing daily media clips for client distribution
Managing websites and creating social media site content
Organizing and managing client events
Thriving in a fast-paced environment
Managing multiple priorities
Communicating effectively with colleagues
Fulfilling responsibilities within a deadline and in a client-ready format
Proficiency in social networking tools is preferred
Demonstrating interest in a variety of public policy issues including technology
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:
Exercises independent judgment
Exhibits critical attention to detail and problem solving skills
Flexibility to work with different personalities
Creative thinker
Intellectual curiosity, enjoys learning new things and accepts new challenges readily
Excellent time management skills and proactive in completing tasks
Thrives on a challenge
Demonstrates professionalism in communications and work manner
Proficient in MS Office
Written and oral Spanish-language proficiency a plus
Additional Information
We look forward to receiving your application!
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.
Applicants should apply at https://www.dcigroup.com/careers/
