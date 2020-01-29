Account Associate

Partnering with our clients, DCI Group provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

Job Description

DCI Group is seeking an entry-level public affairs professional to join our Washington, DC office. The position is based out of a client’s office. Candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of and interest in the public policy process and have strong writing and communication skills. Candidate must consistently exercise discretion and independent judgment when fulfilling multiple responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Drafting content and deliverables for internal teams and clients

Monitoring and preparing daily media clips for client distribution

Managing websites and creating social media site content

Organizing and managing client events

Thriving in a fast-paced environment

Managing multiple priorities

Communicating effectively with colleagues

Fulfilling responsibilities within a deadline and in a client-ready format

Proficiency in social networking tools is preferred

Demonstrating interest in a variety of public policy issues including technology

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:

Exercises independent judgment

Exhibits critical attention to detail and problem solving skills

Flexibility to work with different personalities

Creative thinker

Intellectual curiosity, enjoys learning new things and accepts new challenges readily

Excellent time management skills and proactive in completing tasks

Thrives on a challenge

Demonstrates professionalism in communications and work manner

Proficient in MS Office

Written and oral Spanish-language proficiency a plus

Additional Information

We look forward to receiving your application!

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

Applicants should apply at https://www.dcigroup.com/careers/