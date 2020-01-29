Account Associate Specialist

Partnering with our clients, DCI Group provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.

Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.

Job Description

DCI Group is seeking an entry-level public affairs professional who is fluent in Spanish to join our Washington, DC office. The position is based out of a client’s office. Candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of and interest in the public policy process and have strong writing and communication skills. Candidate must consistently exercise discretion and independent judgment when fulfilling multiple responsibilities. Public relations, government, or political internship experience a plus.

Integral part of internal team to achieve client goals

Manages multiple priorities

Drafts content and deliverables for internal teams and clients

Monitors and prepares daily media clips for client distribution

Coordinates with client team to prepare for high-level meetings

Manages websites and creates social media site content

Organizes and manages client events

Demonstrates interest in a variety of public policy issues including: energy, health care, education, and technology

Thrives in a fast-paced environment

Available to work hours outside the traditional workday, as necessary

Communicates effectively with colleagues

Fulfills responsibilities within a deadline and in a client-ready format

Campaign-style issue research experience a plus

Proficiency in social networking tools is preferred

Some travel could be required

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:

Fluent in Spanish

Developed written and verbal communication skills

Exercises independent judgment

Exhibits critical attention to detail and problem solving skills

Flexibility to work with different personalities

Creative thinker

Intellectual curiosity, enjoys learning new things and accepts new challenges readily

Excellent time management skills

Proactive in completing tasks

Thrives on a challenge

Demonstrates professionalism in communications and work manner

Proficient in MS Office

Willingness to travel

