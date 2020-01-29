Account Associate Specialist

Partnering with our clients, DCI Group provides strategic counsel and designs winning public affairs and communications campaigns around the world. Our creative solutions advance the business priorities of our clients by delivering results in the most challenging environments.
Our team includes public affairs strategists who have held positions at the most senior levels within government, politics, and corporate communications. Each has extensive experience in managing complex issue campaigns. They choose to work at DCI Group because they want a different kind of career experience and the highest quality client relationships. Our team members are motivated by our business approach, where our success is predicated on our clients’ success.
Job Description
DCI Group is seeking an entry-level public affairs professional who is fluent in Spanish to join our Washington, DC office. The position is based out of a client’s office. Candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of and interest in the public policy process and have strong writing and communication skills. Candidate must consistently exercise discretion and independent judgment when fulfilling multiple responsibilities. Public relations, government, or political internship experience a plus.
Integral part of internal team to achieve client goals
Manages multiple priorities
Drafts content and deliverables for internal teams and clients
Monitors and prepares daily media clips for client distribution
Coordinates with client team to prepare for high-level meetings
Manages websites and creates social media site content
Organizes and manages client events
Demonstrates interest in a variety of public policy issues including: energy, health care, education, and technology
Thrives in a fast-paced environment
Available to work hours outside the traditional workday, as necessary
Communicates effectively with colleagues
Fulfills responsibilities within a deadline and in a client-ready format
Campaign-style issue research experience a plus
Proficiency in social networking tools is preferred
Some travel could be required
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will possess the following skills:
Fluent in Spanish
Developed written and verbal communication skills
Exercises independent judgment
Exhibits critical attention to detail and problem solving skills
Flexibility to work with different personalities
Creative thinker
Intellectual curiosity, enjoys learning new things and accepts new challenges readily
Excellent time management skills
Proactive in completing tasks
Thrives on a challenge
Demonstrates professionalism in communications and work manner
Proficient in MS Office
Willingness to travel
Additional Information
