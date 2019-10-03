OPERATIONS ASSOCIATE – AIPAC

Brainstorm Creative Resources is posting this temporary job opportunity on behalf of the firm’s long-time client, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Learn about the organization at: https://www.aipac.org. Brainstorm Creative Resources will administer the temporary assignment, but initial inquiries and applications should be directed to AIPAC using contact information included in this announcement.

AIPAC is looking to engage an Operations Associate in a long-term, on-site, temporary position. The role will offer full-time work hours and a firm weekly pay rate that will provide dependable income, similar to a salary. They would like to fill the role immediately and they expect that work will continue through at least the end of March 2020.

The Operations Associate will be responsible for coordinating overall Event and Creative Services (ECS) department operations in addition to assisting the director of the department. This individual should be extremely organized and able to perform in a high volume, high intensity work environment.

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Provide administrative and logistical support to the director and deputy director of the department including answering phone calls and emails and managing daily calendars.

* Help in the planning and execution of department events, including regular department meetings and retreats.

* Order food for working meals and department-wide events.

* Maintain clear understanding of technical systems such as meeting room AV, video conferencing system, etc and ensure all systems are functioning properly prior to meetings requiring said systems.

* Assist in processing invoices and tracking and maintaining department expenses and budgets, as needed during high volume times.

* Work with the Business Operations team to ensure each team is utilizing our project management system –Pfunc– effectively.

* Assist in the tracking of the progress of department projects and events, including our major, annual conference and 50-60 national and regional events.

* Assist in monitoring and maintaining systems, processes and workflows for overall department operations

* Schedule, facilitate, and track agenda items for meetings, including the distribution of notes and follow up actions, when needed.

* Create, or participate in the creation of project documentation.

* Communicate with internal and external stakeholders on project development and timelines.

* Other projects as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:

* Bachelor’s degree preferred, or commensurate experience.

* 1-2 years of relevant work experience required.

* Exhibit attention to detail and maintain the ability to grasp both the big picture and fine points of an event or project.

* Comfortable working in a pro-Israel political environment required.

* Perform calmly and efficiently in high-pressure, fast-paced situations.

* Experience with Concur or Anybill preferred, but not necessary.

* Maintain full competency in Microsoft Office Suite and be able and willing to train and master other intricate database, financial management, and computer applications.

* Enthusiastic self-starter with a can-do attitude; can work independently and as part of a team.

* Outstanding organizational skills with excellent attention to detail.

* Ability to exercise considerable judgment and discretion in establishing and maintaining confidentiality and good working relationships with colleagues and partners.

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are seeking well qualified individuals who are interested in the following work situation:

(1) a temporary role with full-time hours through the end of March 2020;

(2) with services to be performed at the employer’s offices in Washington, DC;

(3) very close to a Metrorail and Metrobus-accessible location;

(4) starting as soon as possible.

As noted elsewhere in this job description, this role will feel like a full-time position for the duration of the assignment. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus and there are many parking garage and metered on-street parking options.

RATE:

We are suggesting a broad weekly pay rate range of between $920 and $1120. These weekly rates, when annualized, are the basis for salaries ranging from $46K to $56K. Alternatively, when considered on an hourly basis, the weekly rates are equivalent to $23/hour to $28/hour.

It is unlikely (but not impossible) that AIPAC will pay early career applicants near the top of the stated salary range. Alternatively, highly skilled professionals whose resumes indicate substantial, relevant experience can expect that AIPAC will understand the value proposition they offer at the top of the pay rate range.

The actual weekly rate offered will be commensurate with your experience and will largely be based on the following factors: credentials as detailed in your resume, your interview experiences with AIPAC, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

RATE TERMS:

The payment terms for this engagement are structured differently than most temporary assignments. Instead of being paid only for the hours you work (which is the staffing industry norm), you will be paid a weekly rate that will not differ from week to week. The rate will be based on the assumption that you are working 40 hours each week, but it will not be reduced if the employer’s office is closed or if you take scheduled and approved time off. The engagement also offers a limited overtime differential. Overtime will be calculated under a federally mandated formula. An AIPAC administrator will be glad to provide a clear, detailed verbal overview of this payment methodology and documentation regarding the overtime policy to the most well qualified applicants.

APPLICATION:

Please submit the items outlined below to maran(at)aipac(dot)org.

1) An up-to-date and complete resume that includes:

—(a) at least two different ways to contact you

—(b) current address OR town of residence OR Zip Code

—(c) a complete rundown of your professional employment and academic history

2) A cover letter that communicates the following:

—(a) the soonest date on which you can start working in a temporary position;

—(b) you understand that you are applying for a temporary position;

—(c) the hourly rate and/or pre-tax weekly income you are seeking;

—(d) commentary regarding your highly relevant experience that is aligned with the position requirements.

Only candidates currently residing within a commutable distance of Washington, DC should apply. Applicants not currently living in Washington, DC, Maryland or Virginia, or who apply without the items indicated in the paragraph above should not expect to receive a response. Brainstorm Creative Resources and AIPAC are EEO employers.