JOB TITLE: Legislative Affairs Associate

POSITION SUMMARY: The legislative affairs associate contributes to America’s Essential Hospitals’ advocacy efforts by working with internal and external stakeholders to manage and implement key advocacy projects.

REPORTS TO: Director of Legislative Affairs

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Serve as project manager for Policy Assembly events, including:

Tracking and communicating key project developments and deadlines internally and with external consultants.

Supporting the development of program theme and content, including coordinating agendas, speakers, and leading the production of program materials.

Arranging Capitol Hill meetings for member hospitals.

• Serve as project manager for member engagement activities such as the Government Relations Academy, regional advocacy trainings, hospital site visits, capitol hill briefings, and webinars

• Serve as project manager for legislative affairs team activities, including:

Supporting the development of yearly advocacy team goals

Creating and tracking work plans and timelines based on those goals

Serving as the point of contact for internal staff on general team activities

Facilitating weekly team meetings where key project developments and deadlines are communicated and tracked to ensure goals are achieved

• Work with the legislative affairs team to execute member grasstops and grassroots mobilization activities, including convening key internal and external stakeholders, supporting the development of strategy and content, and implementing activities

• Support the development and execution of administration and congressional engagement activities, including identifying key officials and tactics for engaging with them and member hospitals

• Draft legislative affairs communications products, and work with internal stakeholders during the review process, including weekly articles, membership alerts, presentations, formal letters, advocacy toolkits, and original advocacy materials

• Develop materials on behalf of the legislative affairs team to support CEO in member hospital recruitment and retention efforts

• Support Partnership for Medicaid coalition work

• Monitor relevant legislation and provide summaries of legislation, as assigned

• Supervise interns, including managing the hiring process, creating projects, and overseeing the completion of them

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of political/policy experience; relevant Master’s degree preferred

• Knowledge of health care issues/policy preferred

ESSENTIAL CHARACTERISTICS FOR THIS POSITION:

• Extremely organized and able to coordinate complex projects

• Able to manage multiple projects, stakeholders, and task simultaneously

• Positive customer service attitude

• Proven ability to work on a team

• Excellent written and oral communications skills

• Ability to synthesize complex materials

• Basic understanding of federal lobbying, the Federal political process, and US health care issues

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit our website at www.essentialhospitals.org/jobs

Upload resume, cover letter, salary requirements, and follow the application process.