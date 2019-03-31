Three bedroom 1,382 square foot, two floor condo in Northeast Washington. Has 2.5 baths, a modern kitchen, washer/dryer, dishwasher, alarm system, backyard, and a designated parking space. This is a non-smoking unit and no pets are allowed. The rent is $2,400 a month plus utilities. Near Costco, Lowes, Starbucks, a park with tennis courts and major transportation routes. Contact Mr. Wilson at 301-576-2608.
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo Minutes from Capitol Hill
By Bill Sarpalius on March 31, 2019 in Housing
