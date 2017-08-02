Small, Intern Space

I am looking for a small space suitable for an intern. Nothing amazing or flashy needed. Just a small bed, probably twin in a small room. Access to shower/bathroom as well. Low Price. Nothing long term. No deposit. Just honest pay the rate. Need not be on the hill or with hill staffers. Small kitchenette would be nice as well but not required, as long as price is right.

