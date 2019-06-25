SEEKING FEMALE ROOMMATE FOR MASTER BEDROOM W/ PRIVATE BATH IN NE DC ROW HOUSE, $1200 PER MONTH, JULY 1ST MOVE IN

Seeking a female roommate for a large master bedroom with private bathroom in spacious Capitol Hill row home in NE DC near RFK Stadium and off the H street corridor. Move in is July 1st. The house is in a beautiful and safe neighborhood, within walking distance to the Stadium Armory Metro, no more than a block away from the convenient D6 bus line, and near several grocery stores. On street parking for cars is available.

The main level of the house contains two living room spaces, a full kitchen, and a full bathroom. The upstairs contains three bedrooms and another full bathroom. The home comes equipped with internet, TV, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and a security system as well.

The master bedroom is very spacious and will easily fit a king or queen size bed, dresser(s), bookshelf(s), and even a couch for a seating area. The private bathroom is right next door to the bedroom. Rent will be $1200 per month plus utilities

You must be ok living with a cat. I have a very sweet and chill 5-year-old kitty named Pebbles.

There is also a current tenant who rents the basement apartment. The basement apartment is separate and private to this tenant, but the washer/dryer is shared with all tenants living in the townhouse.

A little about me: I go to NCC at the Barracks Row campus and work downtown. I like to cook and bake, go to movies and concerts, listen to podcasts, watch a good tv show for a night in, and spend time with my family.

If you are interested or would like to see pictures, please e-mail lauren.douglas90@gmail.com or call/text (703) 624-6230