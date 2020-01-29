Room available in home on East Capitol!

One bedroom available in four bedroom home. Large room with a beautiful window that allows a lot of light! The room currently fits a full, nightstand, and dresser with a lot of remaining space. There are three roommates as well and you will share a bathroom and one of the kitchens. (Yes, there are two kitchens! As well as two washer dryer units!) The room is ready for a February 1st move in and it would be a month to month lease. If you are interested please contact me as soon as possible! I also have additional pictures/videos if you are seriously interested.

Neighborhood:

House is located right on the corner of 5th and East Capitol – Great view of the Capitol!

10 minute walk to the Capitol South or Eastern Market Metro Stops

10 minute walk to Eastern Market, 20 minute walk to H Street or 20 minute walk to the Navy Yard