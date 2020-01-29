Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c04/h04/mnt/68205/domains/hillzoo.com/html/wp-content/themes/canvas/functions/admin-hooks.php on line 160

Room available in home on East Capitol!

January 29, 2020

One bedroom available in four bedroom home. Large room with a beautiful window that allows a lot of light! The room currently fits a full, nightstand, and dresser with a lot of remaining space. There are three roommates as well and you will share a bathroom and one of the kitchens. (Yes, there are two kitchens! As well as two washer dryer units!) The room is ready for a February 1st move in and it would be a month to month lease. If you are interested please contact me as soon as possible! I also have additional pictures/videos if you are seriously interested.

Neighborhood:
House is located right on the corner of 5th and East Capitol – Great view of the Capitol!
10 minute walk to the Capitol South or Eastern Market Metro Stops
10 minute walk to Eastern Market, 20 minute walk to H Street or 20 minute walk to the Navy Yard

