Rosslyn Courthouse – Coveted Colonial Village, 850 sq ft, 2 BR, 1 BA renovated garden apt. Ideal for sharing. Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances. New carpet and flooring, freshly painted. Large bedroom closest with storage. AC, parking, DW, W/D downstairs. No Pets. 2 BLK from Metro. $2250 mo. + utils. (water and trash removal included in rent). Avail. Feb. 1.
Premier Arlington Courthouse location – Colonial Village
By HillZoo Publisher on February 3, 2018 in Housing
Subscribe
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
- Deputy Political Director February 3, 2018
- Development & Fundraising Consultant February 3, 2018
- Premier Arlington Courthouse location – Colonial Village February 3, 2018
- ACC Job Opportunity January 26, 2018
- PAID INTERNSHIP: Program Assistant, Public Policy Business-Government Relations January 26, 2018
Comments are closed.