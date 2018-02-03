Premier Arlington Courthouse location – Colonial Village

Rosslyn Courthouse – Coveted Colonial Village, 850 sq ft, 2 BR, 1 BA renovated garden apt. Ideal for sharing. Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances. New carpet and flooring, freshly painted. Large bedroom closest with storage. AC, parking, DW, W/D downstairs. No Pets. 2 BLK from Metro. $2250 mo. + utils. (water and trash removal included in rent). Avail. Feb. 1.