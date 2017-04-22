Have an open room in a three bedroom apartment in the dolly madison towers in Arlington VA, right off of 395. The lease is for May till the end of July. Parking spot available upon request. There is a gym and pool. Rent is $600. For more questions please let me know.
Open room
By HillZoo Publisher on April 22, 2017 in Housing
