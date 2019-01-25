Looking for another roommate for this spacious townhouse in Falls Church, VA. Private room, shared bathroom with one other roommate. Shared areas are furnished. Less than a mile from Dunn Loring metro station and the Mosiac shopping district. Must be dog friendly, I have a friendly little beagle. Rent is $900/month + utilities.
Looking for roommate for 3bdrm 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Falls Church, VA
By Bill Sarpalius on January 25, 2019 in Housing
