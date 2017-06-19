LOOKING FOR FEMALE ROOMMATE TO SHARE TOWNHOUSE IN SE DC, $650 PER MONTH – AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!

I’m looking for female roommate to share a two bedroom, one bath townhouse in the Fairfax Village neighborhood of SE DC. The lease would be until June of 2018, with the option to renew. Full rent is $1500 per month. The room available is a little smaller than the other, which is why it is less expensive – $650 per month.

The townhouse is right across the street from a playground and library, actively attended by neighbors. It is conveniently metro bus accessible, or there is parking on the street.

The townhouse is 1100 square feet, and mostly furnished, so all that’s really needed is bedroom furniture. There is a good amount of closet and storage space, many windows for plenty of light, a new washer/dryer, a new range stove, and refinished kitchen.

Shared spaces would include the bathroom, the kitchen, dining area, and living room.

The only utilities we are responsible for, and would split evenly, are electric, the security system, and cable/internet.

You must be ok with a cat. I have a sweet and chill 4 year old kitty named Pebbles.

If you are interested or would like to see pictures please e-mail lauren.douglas90@gmail.com or call/text (703) 624-6230