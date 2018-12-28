Good-sized upstairs bedroom with large closet and nice furnishings. Shares recently renovated full bath with one other room. (I’ll explain the roommate situation when we correspond – both rooms are available.) Downstairs has well-equipped kitchen, central air, living/dining room, sun porch, hardwood floors and good lighting. We have an alarm system and keyless entry but Southwest DC is very safe. Townhouse is just a few blocks from Waterfront Metro and The Wharf/The Anthem. Short walk to Capitol Hill and Congressional Office Buildings, Safeway, CVS, L’Enfant Plaza, and Nats Park. Street parking permits are available to DC residents. Move in date negotiable. i-71 compliant.
Furnished Bedroom, Townhouse in Charming & Convenient Southwest Waterfront
By Bill Sarpalius on December 28, 2018 in Housing
