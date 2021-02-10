Furnished 1 Br, 1 BA Navy Yard Condo – Parking & Utilities Included!

Just bring your suitcase. UTILITIES AND PARKING INCLUDED in rent, FULLY FURNISHED condo at Navy Yard. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a balcony overlooking a beautiful courtyard.

Building amenities include an in-door pool, gym, and 24-hour front door. Location is literally across the street from Navy Yard Metro and the Department of Transportation. Whole Foods and Harris Teeter are both just a few blocks away. Available for move-in 2/28. Secure underground parking included, along with water, heat, electricity, gas.

1 year lease strongly preferred, but 6 month lease min accepted. Secure underground parking included. Utilities included (water, heat, gas, electricity) in the rent. No pets. No smokers. $300 move-in fee required for the building. Credit and background check required.

Please see the Zillow link below for additional details and photos.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1000-New-Jersey-Ave-SE-Washington-DC-20003/71721149_zpid/