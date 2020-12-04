For Lease: a 1 BR, 1 BA penthouse level condo in Arlington

A 1 BR, 1 BA penthouse level condo located at 1276 N. Wayne Street in Arlington. It faces east with views of the Capitol and Washington Monument. It has a balcony, fireplace, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, hardwood laminate flooring; in-unit washer and dryer; a custom closet (by “California Closets”); a dedicated, secure storage area; a reserved underground parking space (one level below street level); and use of the condominium pool, fitness facility, and community room (when open). It’s extremely quiet location, just a block from the Courthouse Metro station, in a well-run and well-regarded condominium community. No pets, smoking or vaping. $2175/month. Available now. Contact 1276.n.wayne@gmail.com for more information.