Del Ray Alexandria 1 Bedroom Garden Condo For Rent

By on October 29, 2020 in Housing

Spacious one bedroom condo for rent. Free off-street parking 20 steps from back door. Close to restaurants, shopping and transit. $1200 per month + utilities. Contact gene@pos.org

