Spacious one bedroom condo for rent. Free off-street parking 20 steps from back door. Close to restaurants, shopping and transit. $1200 per month + utilities. Contact gene@pos.org
Del Ray Alexandria 1 Bedroom Garden Condo For Rent
By HillZoo Publisher on October 29, 2020 in Housing
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
- 3-Story Bloomingdale Rowhouse for Rent November 13, 2020
- Communications Sr. Associate November 9, 2020
- Managing Director of Campaigns and Communications October 29, 2020
- Del Ray Alexandria 1 Bedroom Garden Condo For Rent October 29, 2020
- Executive Assistant, Part Time, Work from Home August 25, 2020
Comments are closed.