Convenient & Spacious Luxury Condo Just Minutes from the Capitol

Located just minutes from the Capitol and National Mall in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood, this spacious one bed/bath condo unit boasts modern finishes and all the amenities needed for you to feel at home including: large, light-filled windows, hardwood floor, ample storage space, central air, dishwasher and garbage disposal, pet friendly, large outdoor courtyard, secure entry and parking, front desk attendant, fitness center and more. Need to catch the metro, pick up groceries or want to dine out? Just walk to the end of the block. Nats Stadium, Eastern Market, the Yards Park and Boilermaker Shops are approximately 1 mile from your doorstep. This 3rd floor unit is available starting December 30, 2016 for $1900/mo. Contact owner, Christy White, for information on available promotions at daffy584@aol.com.