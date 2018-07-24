Comms Advisor

https://tinyurl.com/108GStSW

This modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome -style condo has been updated and is move-in ready. 3 above grade levels with brand new gourmet kitchen and updated bathrooms. Peaceful green views, patio, reserved parking by front door and lots of natural light. Bonus room on 1st floor serves as spacious 3rd bed or second living room/rec room. Walk to 2 Metro stations, US National Mall, US Capitol Building, shops, restaurants, Arena Stage, grocery store, pharmacy, library, and everything the SW Waterfront and Capitol Hill has to offer.

One Year Min. Lease