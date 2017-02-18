Come with a friend and have the floor to yourselves!
Two large bedrooms in a shared house are available March 1st. They share a bathroom. Both rooms has very high ceilings-one even has a loft. Both have outdoor access in the room. Only two blocks to the Capitol. Staffers toll, out of bed and into your office. Union Station & H St., with its new restaurants and bars are both a short walk. Huge common area.
Rooms are $950/each. Furnished/unfurnished is optional.
Capitolhill Staffers
February 18, 2017
