Apartment for Rent

SEE TODAY: Fantastically nestled into this beautiful Capitol Hill neighborhood, located just feet from lively Lincoln Park, minutes from community favorite Eastern Market, and historical Barracks Row. 3 bedroom w/ sunroom or 4th bedroom is available January 12, 2019. This apartment is the upper two levels of a three level townhouse. There is a 1/2 bath, kitchen, 1 bedroom, and dining/living area including working fireplace, on the first level. The other 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms plus sunroom) and full bath are on the second level. The apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. An economy stackable washer/dryer is provided in a second level laundry closet.

Medium sized bedroom on first level, large master bedroom, additional medium sized bedroom, and sunrrom/4th bedroom on second level. New kitchen appliances and newly carpeted throughout the apartment.

This unit is ideal for sharing with friends and/or professional colleagues. An application is required for each potential tenant along with a non-refundable application fee of $35.00 for credit checks. One (1) year lease required. Security deposit ($4400) and first month’s rent ($4400) due at lease signing.