7125 S 115th St

By on November 23, 2020 in Housing

Incredible opportunity and value in the Lakeridge neighborhood. Pre-inspected and many items are new or corrected. New roof gutters and downspouts, updated plumbing and some electrical items. All that is left is some cosmetic updates and there can be some instant equity. Partially finished basement, tons of storage and great for a large bonus/rec room.

