3-Story Bloomingdale Rowhouse for Rent

3-story Bloomingdale row house on R Street NW with deck and outdoor gardening space, private parking and finished basement with full bath and own entrances can be home office or bedroom. Bloomingdale Farmers Market, Big Bear Cafe, and restaurants less than 0.1 mi away; two metro lines 0.5 miles, 1.5 mile walk to Senate Russell. Granite top kitchen, chandelier in dining room, giant master bath with two shower heads and double sink. Two bedrooms (Master with 14′ ceilings and bay windows), W/D on top floor, half bath main floor. Lower level another bedroom/game room or home office with own full bath and front and back entrances. Deck with space for grill off kitchen, with small garden and sitting area below. Private parking for two compact cars or one large SUV on property accessed through back alley plus additional on street parking permit. Plenty of room to spread out in this rowhouse in the Bloomingdale Historic Neighborhood. Cat ok, no dogs, no smoking. $3,900 per month.