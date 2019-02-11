Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bath, full basement, washer/dryer, front and back yard, front covered porch to enjoy the weather with a cocktail, one block to RFK Metro, and one off street parking spot. Plenty of room and storage. No smoking or pets. $2800. Please email Mike for additional info. House is in a very safe location.
3 bedroom 1.5 row house Cap Hill East
By Bill Sarpalius on February 11, 2019 in Housing
