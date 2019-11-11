Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c04/h04/mnt/68205/domains/hillzoo.com/html/wp-content/themes/canvas/functions/admin-hooks.php on line 160

2BR/1.5BR – H St/NOMA Row Home for Rent – $2,900

By on November 11, 2019 in Housing

Location: Just south of H st on the same block as Rock & Roll Hotel, Biergarten House, Bullfrog, and much more!

Description:
– 2 huge beadrooms, patio and deck space, wood burning fireplace.
– Renovated bathrooms in 2017
– Updated appliances
– Central air
– House comes with a Ring Video Doorbell, Nest Thermostat and smart lighting over the patio.
– Tons of storage space

Transportation
– Easy street parking
– Bikeshare on the block
– Free Street Car stop at the end of the block

