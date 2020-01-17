$2900 / 2br – 900ft2 – 2-Bed 1 and 1/2 Bath Townhouse 2 blocks to Union Station / NoMA Metro!

OPEN HOUSE SAT, DEC 14 1130AM – 230PM AND SUNDAY, DEC 15 200PM – 400PM. Bright and spacious 2-level townhouse, unfurnished or partially furnished with tasteful interior design elements. Features well-manicured, and spacious backyard. Downtown location in a quiet, friendly neighborhood just 1 block from H St. Its perfectly situated on a side street a 1/2 mile to NoMa / Union Station metro stops.

Home has brand new dishwasher, refrigerator, and lovely kitchen space with open floor plan for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout and a skylight in the upstairs bathroom. Washer / dryer unit in-place. This lovely 2-bedroom 1 1/2 bath home is available immediately. Utilities not included, except water.

There is a Giant and Indigo Indian food on the corner, and Whole Foods 3 blocks up. There is also nearby Bikeshare, bus lines, H Street trolley (free!), and good street parking. Short walk to the Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, as well as some of DC’s best restaurants, nightclubs, and bars.

Six-month minimum rental. Don’t miss this opportunity!!!