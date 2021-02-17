$2,590 / 2br – 1002ft2 – Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath with w/d steps from Metro & Whole Foods (U Street/Shaw)

2 bed 2 bath

– w/d in unit

– Has been completely remodeled – beautiful kitchen and 2 bathrooms

– hardwood floors throughout

– parking available for rent for $125

– building has gym, fantastic roof deck

See virtual tour here: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/312478

Come see this extremely affordable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled, airy and bright condo in highly sought after Rhapsody Condominium! Hardwood floors grace the unit. Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been remodeled in this 1002 sq ft unit with washer/dryer in unit and one parking space included. White subway tiles grace each bathroom shower while finishes and floor tiling lend a modern aesthetic. The kitchen has been lightened up to with recessed LED lighting and new pendant lighting, and features white cabinets and a beautiful new backsplash. The owner’s bathroom has been remodeled to feature a large shower and linen closet. This bright unit is western facing and quiet despite being one block from the U Street Metro. No car necessary in this location given all the amenities nearby – Whole Foods is across the street – but parking is included. Storage galore with the entry way closet, owner’s walk-in, and new linen closet! Rent includes gas, water, sewer, parking, CAM, management, amenities. Well known for its location, amenities, lovely units and HUGE roof deck, the building speaks for itself. Amenities include gym, mail area, lobby, secure entry, package room, courtyard, elevators, loading dock and trash/recycling room. This unit is across the street from the new Shaw Whole Foods, the 9:30 Club, Haikan, and one block from the U Street/Cardozo Metro (Green/Yellow Lines) and buses. So very close to so many bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, transportation lines and now grocery, this location is ever improving.

Building charges one time move-in/out fee of $500.