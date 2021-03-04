Just a block from the Supreme Court and Senate Office Buildings, this fully furnished one bedroom basement apartment is ready to move in. Its convenient to metro – 4 blocks to Union Station, 5 blocks to Capitol South, and walking distance to Giant, 2 Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Eastern Market. Apartment has a full kitchen and a washer/dryer. Rent is $1975 a month and includes water, wifi, and cable (there is a tv in the living area and one in the bedroom). No smoking and no pets.
201 3RD ST NE
By HillZoo Publisher on March 4, 2021 in Housing
