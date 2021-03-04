Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c04/h03/mnt/68205/domains/hillzoo.com/html/wp-content/themes/canvas/functions/admin-hooks.php on line 160

201 3RD ST NE

By on March 4, 2021 in Housing

Just a block from the Supreme Court and Senate Office Buildings, this fully furnished one bedroom basement apartment is ready to move in. Its convenient to metro – 4 blocks to Union Station, 5 blocks to Capitol South, and walking distance to Giant, 2 Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Eastern Market. Apartment has a full kitchen and a washer/dryer. Rent is $1975 a month and includes water, wifi, and cable (there is a tv in the living area and one in the bedroom). No smoking and no pets.

Comments are closed.