Basement apartment in family home in Cap Hill. Maryland Avenue NE. Walking distance to Union Station metro and H Street. Private, fenced-in back courtyard with gas grill. Available immediately. $900 security.
Please email Rosekima1122@gmail.com for showing.
1 BR For Rent Cap Hill – $900 incl utilities
By HillZoo Publisher on February 9, 2018 in Housing
