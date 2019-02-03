1 Bedroom for rent in 2 bed/2.5 bath historic rowhome

Perfect alternative to living alone in a basement dwelling or a tiny 400 sq. ft. apartment! Gorgeous historic rowhome just a 10-20 minute walk from Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Union Station, Eastern Market, the Capitol and more. *Move in date is flexible.

Currently looking for someone in his/her 20s-30s to share this humble abode with. The house was built in 1913 and renovated in 2011 and offers plenty of natural light and storage space throughout. The available bedroom, located on the 2nd floor, is unfurnished with 2 street-facing windows, an ensuite bathroom and a double-door closet. Directly across from the bedroom is a new LG washer and dryer. Downstairs, in the enormous kitchen, there is a full range of renovated appliances including a large refrigerator, stove, Bosch dishwasher, microwave, etc. There is also a small front porch and a large back deck.

For students – the house is located just one block from a public library!

For those with a (small) car – there is a (small) garage!

((Sorry, no pets please.))