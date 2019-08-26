Spacious and sunny top floor 1-bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the Wharf/DC Waterfront. Newly renovated with a Capitol view and high 10′ ceilings, featuring open kitchen/living room/dining room with updated kitchen and plentiful cabinet space, as well as a ton of storage space including walk-in closet with built in drawers and cabinets. In the boutique Potomac Place Towers in the Hot neighborhood of Southwest DC, anything you need is at your fingertips with high-end amenities – including 24-hour front desk concierge, pool, 3 workout rooms (cardio, weight, dance studio), a party room, business center, secure bike storage room, laundry, and cozy lobby. Blocks to three Metro stations (L’Enfant Plaza, Waterfront-SEU, and Federal Center SW) Whole Foods, Safeway, Harris Teeter, trendy restaurants, Nationals Park, soccer stadium, Arena Stage, Capitol & National Mall. Easy walk to House office buildings and just one mile to Senate office buildings. Just off I-395 makes for easy driving to Northern Virginia. This unit will not stay on the market very long – schedule a showing today! 800 4th St SW N818, Washington, DC 20024. Rent $2,050/month – ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, except cable and internet. Available October 1. Contact pptaptn818@gmail.com for more info or to schedule a viewing.
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Southwest
By HillZoo Publisher on August 26, 2019 in Housing
