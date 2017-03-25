Unpaid internship with Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08)

The office of Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) seeks qualified candidates for a full-time, unpaid internship starting Monday, April 3rd and ending on May 31st. Core responsibilities include supporting the Staff Assistant in the management of a robust tour program and a busy front office. Excellent communication and organizational skills are vital. The ideal candidate possesses impeccable writing skills, works efficiently in fast-paced environments, has a deep sense of responsibility, and a sincere willingness to learn. Qualified candidates must submit a resume, cover letter, and a 1 to 2 page writing sample to Grace.Rubinger@mail.house.gov by March 29, 2017. Ties to Virginia’s 8th Congressional District strongly preferred. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. No phone calls or walk-ins, please.