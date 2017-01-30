The office of Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) seeks qualified candidates for a full-time, unpaid summer internship. Core responsibilities include supporting the Staff Assistant in the management of a robust tour program and a busy front office. Excellent communication and organizational skills are vital. The ideal candidate possesses impeccable writing skills, works efficiently in fast-paced environments, has a deep sense of responsibility, and a sincere willingness to learn. Qualified candidates must submit a resume, cover letter, and a 1 to 2 page writing sample to Pablo.Sierra@mail.house.gov by February 10, 2017. Ties to Virginia’s 8th Congressional District strongly preferred. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. No phone calls or walk-ins, please.
Summer Internship, Office of Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08)
By HillZoo Publisher on January 30, 2017 in On-the-Hill Jobs
