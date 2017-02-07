Summer 2017 Congressional Internship

This is an unpaid internship based out of our Washington D.C. office. Work responsibilities focus on aiding staff and the Congressman in the day to day office functions. These tasks include but are not limited to conducting research related to legislation, attending congressional briefings, providing Capital Building tours to constituents, and relaying constituent concerns received through phone and e-mail. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills, be self-starters, and interested in the legislative process.

If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Jamie.Cicchella@mail.house.gov