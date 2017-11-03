The Washington, DC office of Congressman Don Beyer is accepting applications for unpaid spring interns. The internship will run from January to May. Candidates should be motivated, resourceful, and organized. Intern responsibilities include, but are not limited to, answering phones, conducting Capitol tours, sorting incoming mail, attending briefings, and performing other tasks as necessary. To apply, please email a resume, cover letter, and brief writing sample to grace.rubinger@mail.house.gov. No walk-ins or calls please. VA ties preferred. Congressman Beyer is an equal opportunity employer committed to building and maintaining an inclusive and diverse work environment.
Spring Internship – Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08)
By HillZoo Publisher on November 3, 2017 in On-the-Hill Jobs
