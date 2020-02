Good afternoon,

The office of Congressman Ted S. Yoho, DVM (FL-03) is seeking interns for our office in Washington DC. We’ve enjoyed having interns from the local community in the past and would appreciate if you could share the opportunity with any interested parties you may know.

This is an paid internship based out ofour Washington D.C. office. Work responsibilities focus on aiding staffand the Congressman in the day to day office functions. These tasks include but are not limited to conducting research related to legislation, attending congressional briefings, providing Capital Building tours to constituents, and relaying constituent concerns received through phone and e-mail. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills, be self-starters, and interested in the legislative process.

If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Brian.Pitts@mail.house.gov

If you have any questions please call or email myself at 202.225.5744 or brian.pitts@mail.house.gov