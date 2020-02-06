Good afternoon,
The office of Congressman Ted S. Yoho, DVM (FL-03) is seeking interns for our office in Washington DC. We’ve enjoyed having interns from the local community in the past and would appreciate if you could share the opportunity with any interested parties you may know.
This is an paid internship based out ofour Washington D.C. office. Work responsibilities focus on aiding staffand the Congressman in the day to day office functions. These tasks include but are not limited to conducting research related to legislation, attending congressional briefings, providing Capital Building tours to constituents, and relaying constituent concerns received through phone and e-mail. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills, be self-starters, and interested in the legislative process.
If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Brian.Pitts@mail.house.gov
If you have any questions please call or email myself at 202.225.5744 or brian.pitts@mail.house.gov
Paid Internship
Good afternoon,
Subscribe
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
HillZoo Classifieds & Other Stuff
- Paid Internship February 6, 2020
- Account Associate Specialist January 29, 2020
- Account Associate January 29, 2020
- Digital Product Manager January 29, 2020
- Digital Account Manager January 29, 2020
Comments are closed.