The office of Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) seeks eager, full-time internship candidates who possess strong writing, research, and communication skills for an unpaid internship. The ideal candidate is a team player, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and is able to multi-task. Interested candidates should submit their cover letter and resume to Pablo.Sierra@mail.house.gov. Ties to Virginia’s 8th Congressional District is a plus, but not required. No phone calls or drop-ins, please.
Office of Congressman Don Beyer seeks full-time intern
By HillZoo Publisher on December 13, 2016 in On-the-Hill Jobs
