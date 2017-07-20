Internship announcement

Ohio Democrat is seeking interns for the Fall of 2017. Interns will work in a fast-paced Congressional Office, gaining valuable exposure and knowledge of the legislative process and the United States Congress. Interns will have the opportunity to conduct legislative research, assist with correspondence, as well as attend some Capitol Hill briefings, congressional hearings, and press events. Responsibilities will include handling constituent phone calls, opening and sorting mail, giving Capitol Tours, and assisting staff with administrative tasks. This internship is unpaid. Qualifications: Interns must have a pleasant attitude, strong work ethic, and excellent written and oral communication skills. Successful interns will be able to find information with little assistance, be able to work both independently as well as part of a team, and have strong attention to detail.

9th District Ohio ties a plus!

Please email Courtney.hruska@Mail.house.gov with cover letter and resume. Availability must be in cover letter. All components must be submitted for consideration.