House Small Business Committee Minority Staff Fall 2019 Intern

The House Small Business Committee Minority Staff is currently looking for full-time interns for the Fall 2019 semester (September-December). Interns will be responsible for providing staff members with policy and administrative support. Duties may include answering phones, compiling press clips, attending staff briefings, performing legislative and policy research, and other tasks.

This internship is open to undergraduates (juniors and above) and recent graduates. The office is an equal opportunity employer and minorities, women, and LGBTQ persons are encouraged to apply. Please note that this internship is unpaid.

If you would like to be considered, please submit a one-page resume and cover letter to housesmallbusinessinternshipr@gmail.com and include “Fall 2019 Internship Application” in the subject line of the email.