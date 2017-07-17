The Washington, DC office of Congressman Don Beyer is accepting applications for unpaid fall interns. The internship will run from the middle of August to the middle of December. Candidates should be motivated, resourceful, and organized. Intern responsibilities include, but are not limited to, answering phones, conducting Capitol tours, sorting incoming mail, attending briefings, and performing other tasks as necessary. To apply, please email a resume, cover letter, and brief writing sample to grace.rubinger@mail.house.gov by 3 PM on Friday, July 21st. No walk-ins or calls please. VA ties preferred. Congressman Beyer is an equal opportunity employer committed to building and maintaining an inclusive and diverse work environment.
Fall Internship – Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08)
By HillZoo Publisher on July 17, 2017 in On-the-Hill Jobs
