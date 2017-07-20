Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-22) seeks interns for the Fall Semester. Intern duties include performing research for staffers, sorting and distributing mail, answering telephones, attending hearings and briefings, entering data into Intranet Quorum, processing flag requests, and any other office tasks. Ideal candidates will be flexible, reliable, and have good oral and written communication skills. College credit is available if necessary. Preference will be given to New York natives and those who have prior experience on Capitol Hill; however, all are encouraged to apply. This internship is unpaid. Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to Joan.Stanton@mail.house.gov with “Fall Internship” in the subject line.
Fall Internship
By HillZoo Publisher on July 20, 2017 in On-the-Hill Jobs
