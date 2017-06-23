Internship Description
The Office of Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14) is accepting applications for unpaid Full-Time/Part-Time Interns to work Fall 2017. The internship will offer students and young professionals invaluable experience with the legislative process. Intern responsibilities include answering phone calls, greeting visitors, sorting mail, attending hearings/briefings, handling constituent requests, leading tours of the Capitol, legislative correspondence and helping conduct research for various administrative projects. Ideal candidates will have a meticulous attention to detail, strong writing skills, an ability to work in a fast-paced environment and an enthusiasm for the political process and congressional operations. Our internship program begins in September until the end of December. First priority will be given to applicants who can work full-time. Please send resume, cover letter and work availability with the subject line “Fall 2017 Internship” to fl.demresume@gmail.com. Florida ties are a plus, but are not required.
Congresswoman Kathy Castor (FL-14) Fall 2017 Internship Program
Internship Description
Subscribe
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
HillZoo Classifieds & Other Stuff
- Congresswoman Kathy Castor (FL-14) Fall 2017 Internship Program June 23, 2017
- National Political Director June 19, 2017
- LOOKING FOR FEMALE ROOMMATE TO SHARE TOWNHOUSE IN SE DC, $650 PER MONTH – AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! June 19, 2017
- Executive Assistant to the President June 16, 2017
- Senior Account Executive/Account Supervisor June 13, 2017
Comments are closed.