Congresswoman Kathy Castor (FL-14) Fall 2017 Internship Program

Internship Description

The Office of Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14) is accepting applications for unpaid Full-Time/Part-Time Interns to work Fall 2017. The internship will offer students and young professionals invaluable experience with the legislative process. Intern responsibilities include answering phone calls, greeting visitors, sorting mail, attending hearings/briefings, handling constituent requests, leading tours of the Capitol, legislative correspondence and helping conduct research for various administrative projects. Ideal candidates will have a meticulous attention to detail, strong writing skills, an ability to work in a fast-paced environment and an enthusiasm for the political process and congressional operations. Our internship program begins in September until the end of December. First priority will be given to applicants who can work full-time. Please send resume, cover letter and work availability with the subject line “Fall 2017 Internship” to fl.demresume@gmail.com. Florida ties are a plus, but are not required.